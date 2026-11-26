Michael Giles, the drummer and singer who co-founded the progressive rock band King Crimson, has died at the age of 84. According to Rolling Stone, citing the DGM label, the musician died on Monday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The label's statement said that Giles' originality, musical curiosity and commitment to creative freedom challenged established conventions and inspired generations of musicians. It also noted his contribution to the evolution of progressive music.

From Giles, Giles and Fripp to King Crimson

Michael Giles was born on March 1, 1942, in Bournemouth. In 1967, he formed the trio Giles, Giles and Fripp with his brother Peter and guitarist Robert Fripp. The group's only album, The Cheerful Insanity of Giles, Giles and Fripp, was released in 1968.

After Peter Giles left the band in November 1968, Michael Giles and Fripp formed King Crimson with bassist Greg Lake and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald. Peter Sinfield wrote the lyrics and was responsible for the lighting design.

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Work in King Crimson

In 1969, King Crimson released its debut album, In the Court of the Crimson King. Giles played drums on the tracks “21st Century Schizoid Man” and “The Court of the Crimson King.” Pete Townshend called the album “an astonishing masterpiece.”

In April 1969, the band performed live for the first time, and in July it played before an audience of 650,000 people at the Rolling Stones concert in Hyde Park. During the U.S. tour, Giles and McDonald left King Crimson and formed the duo McDonald and Giles, which released a self-titled album in 1970. That same year, Giles returned as a guest drummer for King Crimson's second album, In the Wake of Poseidon.

After that, the musician recorded with Leo Sayer, Kevin Ayers, Roger Glover, Neil Sedaka and Bryan Ferry. In the early 2000s, he took part in the 21st Century Schizoid Band project and also founded Michael Giles Mad Band.

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