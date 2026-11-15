According to an estimate cited by OilPrice, more than 50 major US oil and gas companies earned over $130 billion between April and September 2026. The estimate primarily covers oil producers and refining companies and is linked to rising energy prices and demand for US supplies.

Restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz

The publication links the change in the market situation to the war in Iran, which began in February, and restrictions on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Before the restrictions were imposed, this route transported approximately one-fifth of global volumes of oil and liquefied natural gas.

According to an estimate by the US Energy Information Administration, about 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products passed through the strait daily in 2025. The restrictions forced some countries to seek alternative energy suppliers.

US producers and refiners, according to OilPrice, benefited from higher prices and demand, as well as relatively lower logistics costs: a significant share of oil is supplied to US facilities via pipelines.

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Exxon Mobil and Chevron profits

Among the companies that benefited most from the situation, the publication names Exxon Mobil and Chevron. In October, Exxon Mobil reported more than double the profit for the third quarter, while Chevron's profit nearly tripled.

At the same time, the combined profits of US companies during this period remained below the 2022 level. At that time, the average oil price was $100 per barrel, while in April–September 2026 it was approximately $90.

More expensive fuel for consumers

Amid rising profits for energy companies, US consumers, according to estimates cited in the article, spent an additional $147 billion on gasoline and diesel fuel since the start of the war in Iran. This corresponds to more than $1,100 in additional spending per household.

According to OilPrice, European companies also recorded higher profits. Shell reported $12.06 billion in third-quarter profit, approximately twice as much as in the same period of the previous year. French company TotalEnergies' third-quarter profit amounted to $8.26 billion, more than double its 2025 figure.

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