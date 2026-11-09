The new passenger and cargo ferry Bursztyn Unity has moored in Szczecin, Poland. The vessel arrived from Świnoujście at the Wały Chrobrego waterfront, where its ceremonial christening is scheduled for November 11. As RMF24 reports, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is expected to take part in the ceremony, among others.

Delay due to fog

The ferry was scheduled to depart Świnoujście at 10:30, but was delayed by nearly two hours due to dense fog. After 16:00, the vessel appeared on the Oder near the Ewa grain elevator in the Port of Szczecin. Tugboats guided it to the berth, while police boats accompanied the mooring operation.

Since October 29, Bursztyn Unity had been in Świnoujście, where it was being prepared for its first commercial voyages. The vessel has already been refuelled with liquefied natural gas, LNG, supplied with provisions and staffed with a crew. Visitors will be able to tour the ferry on November 12–14: slots for visits on November 12 and 13 have already been booked, while on November 14 it will be possible to board on a first-come, first-served basis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

First voyage scheduled for November 18

Bursztyn Unity is a ro-pax ferry designed to carry passengers and wheeled cargo. It is 195.6 metres long and more than 32 metres wide. Its 4,100-metre cargo lane makes it possible to transport more than 250 trucks and semi-trailers.

The passenger decks provide 400 berths, as well as a cafeteria, bar and shop. The crew consists of 50 people. The ferry is scheduled to make its first passenger voyage on November 18 on the Ystad, Sweden — Świnoujście route. Later, Bursztyn Unity will operate on the Świnoujście — Ystad line, while Jantar Unity will sail to Trelleborg.

Bursztyn Unity is the second of three new ferries set to join Poland's Baltic Sea fleet. The third vessel, Amber Unity, is planned to enter service in 2029.

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