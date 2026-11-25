A lawsuit against Cardi B and Offset over the filming of a music video at a luxury mansion in Beverly Hills has been dropped. The case was discontinued after the parties reached a confidential settlement agreement, Rolling Stone reports.

Confidential settlement

A source told the publication that the parties' agreement is confidential. It was reached after both sides informed the judge in April that they were prepared for mediation, and several weeks before the trial scheduled for January 5. Representatives of both sides did not comment to Rolling Stone.

The owner's claims

Property owner Bi LLC filed the lawsuit in 2024. The company claimed that representatives of the artists anonymously booked the glass-and-aluminum mansion, saying they intended to film a video for TikTok at the rate charged for such a video. According to the plaintiff, Cardi B and Offset later used the home's distinctive architecture as the central element of a professional music video for the song Like What.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cardi B denied these claims on the social network X. She said she paid $10,000 in cash for a 24-hour rental and separately paid for an additional hour. The singer also claimed that the owners and realtors were present on the set the entire time.

In February 2025, a judge declined to dismiss the case at an early stage. The ruling stated that the lawsuit sufficiently supported the claim that the owner relied on the statement that a TikTok video would be filmed, while a professional music video was in fact shot. The lawsuit also stated that Like What had received more than 26 million views on YouTube over six months.

Read us on