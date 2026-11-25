At least 19 civilians were killed in drone attacks in Sudan’s Blue Nile state in the southeast of the country, according to the Sudan Observatory for Human Rights. Nearly 25 others were injured, most of them children, Anadolu Agency reports.

Victims in two cities

The rights organization said the attacks occurred on Tuesday, with most victims recorded in the city of Ed Damazin. According to its account, Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces launched more than 30 explosive-laden drones at residential neighborhoods and facilities in the city, where tens of thousands of internally displaced people are staying.

In Ed Damazin, 17 members of four families were killed: three from the Mohamed Salem family, seven from the Al-Dumi Al-Amin Al-Hadi family, four from the Hassan Mohamed Ahmed family, and three from the Zuhal family. Two more people were killed in the city of Er Roseires, according to the observatory.

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Statements by the sides and fighting

The observatory said the attacks targeted unarmed civilians, including children, women, and elderly people. The organization called on the international community to impose sanctions on the Rapid Support Forces and individuals it accuses of supplying them with weapons, financing, and political support. The rights group also called for civilians to be protected and for drone attacks and shelling to stop.

Sudanese authorities and the Rapid Support Forces did not immediately comment on the reports of casualties. Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that Sudanese army air defense forces repelled a drone attack on Ed Damazin on Tuesday evening; they heard intense anti-aircraft fire and explosions and saw smoke.

The attacks took place amid renewed fighting in Blue Nile state. On Monday, the Rapid Support Forces said they had taken control of the strategic area of Suda, while the Sudanese army reported raising combat readiness and deploying units of the 4th Infantry Division in the state.

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