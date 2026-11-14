British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said at the Welsh Labour Party conference in Llandudno that, ahead of the historic defeat in the Senedd elections in May, the party may have moved away from the principles of devolution. As Anadolu Agency reports, he called on the party to reconnect with communities and develop a shared political vision.

Call for cooperation

According to the prime minister, Labour may not have listened sufficiently to people and may have stopped transferring more powers to Welsh communities. Burnham, who supports further devolution of powers to local councils, said he wanted to create a united Welsh Labour team whose members would work in the same direction.

He also said he did not want to create problems for Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates and his colleagues. The prime minister added that he had offered the Welsh government full devolution of powers over employment support.

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After the electoral defeat

Burnham's speech came ahead of the publication of a review into the reasons for Welsh Labour's election defeat. The result ended the party's 27-year period in power in Wales's devolved government.

Burnham acknowledged that the result had been difficult to accept, but said the party would return stronger with a vision for a stronger Wales in a fairer United Kingdom. Among Labour's achievements in the Welsh government, he cited free school meals, free prescriptions and the creation of Transport for Wales.

The prime minister also mentioned a recent visit to Aberfan and said that the disaster there had left the greatest mark on him. He stressed the importance of justice and the dignity of communities, and said he saw Wales as a reindustrialized country with restored central shopping streets.

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