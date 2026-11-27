Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, during a televised debate ahead of the snap parliamentary elections on November 29, accused right-wing and far-right forces of lacking humanity because of their position on Israel’s war in Gaza. The discussion also involved opposition People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Vox leader Santiago Abascal, and left-wing politician and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dispute over Gaza

Sánchez criticized the regional government of Madrid, controlled by the People’s Party, for awarding the Israeli government an honorary medal during the fighting in Gaza. He called this shameful and said his opponents lacked humanity.

When Feijóo described Israel’s actions in Gaza as a massacre, Sánchez interrupted him and said he considered them genocide. The prime minister also said voters must choose between regression and progressivism, and that the People’s Party and Vox, in his view, seek to emulate the policies of US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei.

Migration, housing and the World Cup

Feijóo blamed the government for rising prices, migration pressure, corruption scandals and two major accidents on the high-speed railway. He promised to build 1 million new homes, cut taxes and reduce the state apparatus if he wins the election.

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Abascal made irregular migration the central issue of his speech. He said that 6 million immigrants had arrived in Spain over five years and called the situation in Ceuta and the Canary Islands an occupation by migrants. According to the agency, he also refused to condemn violence against women despite repeated calls from Colau.

Colau, the only woman among the four debate participants, called for greater redistribution of wealth, saying that the middle class is shrinking and social inequality is increasing. The participants also argued over the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Spain will co-host with Portugal and Morocco. Feijóo suggested that Spain could withdraw from the tournament if the final is held in Morocco, while Abascal opposed cooperation with Rabat.

According to most polls, the People’s Party could become the largest political force and potentially secure a parliamentary majority together with Vox.

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