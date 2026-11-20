Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez acknowledged that his government and he personally had made mistakes during a televised debate with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the conservative People’s Party, ahead of the November 29 parliamentary election. As France 24 reports, this was the only personal televised encounter between the two main contenders in the election campaign.

“My government was not perfect, I made mistakes. But I am also fully aware that we have always governed in the right direction,” Sánchez said at the start of the debate. He cited economic growth and employment figures, saying that the country is in better shape than in 2018, when he came to power.

Dispute over the economy and housing

Feijóo rejected the prime minister’s assessment and focused on the cost of living, taxes and the housing crisis. According to him, having a job guarantees neither the ability to make ends meet nor the ability to afford housing. The People’s Party leader also said that the government had not done enough to prevent the housing crisis from worsening.

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Feijóo mentioned corruption scandals that, he said, had affected Sánchez’s relatives and senior officials from the Socialist Party. He also accused Sánchez’s government of responsibility for two high-speed train collisions this year that, according to France 24, killed 115 people.

The possible role of Vox

Sánchez’s Socialists are trailing the People’s Party in most polls. The conservatives are expected to win the most seats in parliament, but without an absolute majority. In such a scenario, the far-right Vox party, the third-largest force in parliament, could play a decisive role; it has already been part of regional governments together with the People’s Party.

Sánchez warned that a coalition between the People’s Party and Vox could roll back social rights and economic gains. He also defended his government’s more liberal approach to migration, while Feijóo criticized this policy. In April, Spain approved a plan to legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants already living in the country who meet residency-duration requirements and other conditions.

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