Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Jerusalem on November 16 that Iran’s military and nuclear ambitions threaten not only Israel but also Europe. According to him, Europe is not a bystander but is itself a target.

As The Jerusalem Post reports, the leaders first held a bilateral meeting, followed by expanded intergovernmental talks. They were attended by ministers responsible for foreign affairs, defense, health and sports, as well as the head of Israel’s National Security Council, Netanyahu’s military secretary and ambassadors.

Cooperation in air defense

Netanyahu emphasized defense cooperation between Israel and the Czech Republic, particularly in air defense. He said that Israeli air defense systems are already helping protect Czech airspace and that the countries are working on next-generation defense technologies.

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The Czech Republic received all four Israeli-made SPYDER air defense systems in September. They were delivered under an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2021. The systems, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, are designed to intercept aircraft, drones and missiles. Prague also discussed the possibility of purchasing additional Israeli air defense systems, including Arrow.

Statements about Iran and Europe

Netanyahu claimed that Iranian missiles, terrorist activity and nuclear ambitions are not limited to Israel’s borders. He also said that Israeli military operations against Iran and groups linked to it had changed the security situation in the Middle East, although this work, according to him, has not yet been completed.

The Israeli prime minister mentioned Czechoslovakia’s military assistance to Israel during the 1948 War of Independence and called the current defense cooperation a continuation of the two countries’ historical ties. He also criticized some Western European governments which, he claimed, pay more attention to condemning Israel than to countering terrorism.

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