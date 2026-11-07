Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said his country’s mediation efforts between the United States and Iran are continuing to prevent further escalation in the region. According to him, significant progress has been made, and the parties may be able to reach an agreement, NDTV World reports, citing Al Jazeera TV.

Assessment of the mediation

Al-Thani said the US administration remains willing to seek a solution even after the midterm elections. In his view, this indicates that Washington’s interest in reaching an agreement has not changed.

The Qatari prime minister also stressed that one should not expect a perfect deal. Instead, he expressed hope for reaching a good agreement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of missiles and Iran’s plan

Meanwhile, the semi-official Iranian agency Tasnim said that, according to preliminary information, two missiles struck Qeshm Island. At the same time, the agency noted that there is no official information about possible damage. The United States has not yet announced any attack on targets inside Iran.

The article notes that Iran has been proposing a seven-day plan since September, which US President Donald Trump has so far rejected. The plan provides for lifting the blockade of Iranian ports, unfreezing assets, and approving an Iran-backed route through the Strait of Hormuz; after that, the waterway was to reopen.

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