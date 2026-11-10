In Moscow, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, will chair a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The summit will take place amid Armenia's frozen participation in the CSTO and deteriorating relations between Yerevan and the Kremlin, Al Jazeera reports.

Armenia froze its participation in the bloc in February 2024. Formally, the country remains a CSTO member, but it does not participate in the organization's work, effectively boycotting it after the war with Azerbaijan. Yerevan accused its allies of failing to provide substantial support during the conflict.

Yerevan's position

On November 5, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country's interest in the CSTO had been exhausted. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged last week that Armenia does not de facto participate in the organization's operations, adding that further developments would depend on discussions within the bloc.

During the 2020 war over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan did not send troops to assist Armenia, although the CSTO charter provides for such support. At the same time, Moscow maintains two military bases in Armenia, where thousands of military personnel and border guards are stationed.

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Central Asian security

Ruslan Suleymanov, an expert at the New Eurasian Strategies Centre, called the security situation in Afghanistan the only “real” agenda item at the Moscow summit. Russian officials said this year that up to 23,000 fighters from more than 20 armed groups operate in Afghanistan.

According to Suleymanov, the Islamic State – Khorasan group poses a particular threat. It operates in several Afghan provinces and actively recruits young people from Central Asia, primarily from Tajikistan. CSTO countries this year strengthened security along the 1,344-kilometer Afghan-Tajik border.

At the same time, Central Asian and South Caucasus states are developing other formats of military cooperation. At the end of September, the militaries of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey held exercises in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the Caspian Sea coast, while in October 2025 Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan conducted joint maneuvers.

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