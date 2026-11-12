Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the issue concerning the Constitutional Tribunal has been resolved. He was responding to the actions of Bogdan Święczkowski, who arrived at the tribunal’s building and demanded to be allowed to work, claiming that he is the institution’s president.

As RMF24 reports, Tusk, who was in Dublin on Thursday, said he was not concerned about Święczkowski’s actions. According to the prime minister, the Constitutional Tribunal will work and issue decisions awaited by citizens.

Dispute over the tribunal’s leadership

On October 30, representatives of a group of judges elected by the Sejm of the current term said that the most senior judge, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, had begun leading the Constitutional Tribunal. She also issued an order to suspend Święczkowski and the tribunal’s vice-president, Bartłomiej Sochański, from exercising their powers.

Święczkowski called these actions a usurpation. He and Sochański appealed the order to Poland’s Supreme Court. At first, the court declared itself incompetent to examine the complaints and referred the case to the Constitutional Tribunal as a separate judicial authority.

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Supreme Court decision

After this ruling was appealed, the Supreme Court overturned it and referred the case to the Professional Liability Chamber, headed by Judge Maria Szczepaniec. On the same day, the chamber examined the complaints and overturned the order for the immediate suspension of Święczkowski and Sochański from exercising their powers.

Korwin-Piotrowska responded that possible Supreme Court decisions do not affect the validity of the suspension from exercising powers, since the Constitutional Tribunal and the Supreme Court are autonomous institutions. According to her, such orders may be reviewed only by the Constitutional Tribunal’s disciplinary court.

On Thursday, Święczkowski arrived at the tribunal together with Sochański, Stanisław Piotrowicz and Jarosław Wyrembak. He showed the police the Supreme Court ruling and demanded that the group be allowed into the building. Święczkowski also said he would appeal to the police leadership, demanding that it ensure enforcement of the decision.

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