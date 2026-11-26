Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan will not abandon its course toward joining the European Union, despite tensions in relations with Russia, an aggressor state. As The Moscow Times reports, the statement was made ahead of a planned trip to Moscow on December 3, where he is expected to hold talks with Vladimir Putin.

Course toward the EU

Pashinyan stressed that he does not consider it possible to repeal the law adopted last year that launched Armenia's course toward submitting an application to join the EU. Earlier this month, he said that Yerevan plans to officially submit an application for membership by 2028.

The Kremlin had warned Armenia against joining the European Union, as the country remains a member of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union. In December, the bloc is expected to consider the possibility of suspending Armenia's membership.

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Talks and borders

Ahead of the visit to Moscow, Pashinyan expressed hope that talks with Putin would help reduce tensions. He also said that Armenia had not sought to harm Russia and expected the same approach from it.

The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, introduced sweeping bans this year on a number of Armenian goods. The publication notes that these restrictions are widely seen as a response to Yerevan's rapprochement with Europe. Moscow also threatened to suspend or terminate the agreement on gas supplies to Armenia.

Pashinyan reiterated his intention to gradually end the long-standing dependence on Russian border guards who patrol Armenia's borders with Turkey and Iran. According to him, the country must assume full responsibility for its own borders in the coming years.

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