Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed further steps in the peace process between the two countries during a meeting in Dublin, Ireland. The talks took place on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, Anadolu Agency reports.

Transport and border

Statements by the Azerbaijani presidential administration and the office of the Armenian prime minister said the talks built on the results of the peace summit held in August 2025. At that time, Baku and Yerevan signed a joint declaration and initialed a peace agreement.

The sides focused on practical measures to strengthen peace, including the development of transport and transit connectivity, economic and trade ties, border delimitation and confidence-building measures. Aliyev and Pashinyan also reviewed the progress of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, or TRIPP, project, including the planning and design of its railway and road components and prospects for transit connectivity.

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Trade and energy

The sides described the transit of cargo to and from Armenia through Azerbaijani territory as a positive development. According to the data provided, 105,000 tonnes of cargo have been transported to Armenia via this route since November 2025.

Separately, the sides discussed opportunities to deepen economic and trade relations, including the future interconnection of the two countries' power grids. They also noted the establishment of working groups on the management of transboundary rivers and stressed the importance of cooperation on the environment and shared water resources. Aliyev and Pashinyan reaffirmed their intention to maintain the positive momentum of the peace process and continue dialogue for the sake of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

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