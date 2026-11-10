Thousands of people in Poland took part in a silent march in Krakow on Monday evening in memory of those killed and injured in the weekend shooting. The procession was led by Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk — political opponents. This was reported by BBC News.

Participants walked to Krakow’s historic Market Square, where a trumpeter played from a tower. People carried flowers and candles and left them at the places where people died. Shops and cafes around the square are gradually filling with visitors again, but the atmosphere in the area remains subdued.

Investigation into the shooting

Local media identified 24-year-old Michał Oksiński as the suspected attacker. He suffered critical injuries in a shootout with police, did not regain consciousness and died in hospital on Monday morning.

Initially, Poland’s interior minister said that Oksiński may have been motivated by far-right extremist views. At the same time, the National Prosecutor’s Office said it was currently premature to claim that he had ideological motives. Investigators are examining electronic devices and badges on his military-style clothing. According to the prosecutor’s office, there was a yellow Gadsden flag depicting a snake in the man’s bedroom.

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The bodies of Oksiński’s parents and sister were also found in his home. Investigators believe that he shot them and then drove about 200 km south to Krakow.

Weapons and injured police officers

Four firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in the suspected attacker’s car. The weapons were legally owned by Oksiński and his father. They were members of a sports club with a shooting range. Poland’s government announced an urgent review of rules governing the right to own firearms, including psychological testing.

Six people were killed in the attack. The victims included a Polish artist in her around 50s and a mother of four. Several horse-drawn carriage drivers were also seriously injured. Near the place where police stopped the attacker’s car, people are also leaving flowers in support of the injured law enforcement officers. The condition of police officer Jakub Kulik, who was wounded in the chest, remains critical.

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