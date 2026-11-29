Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the country has no money and described the economic pressure as more difficult than the destruction caused by missile strikes. As Fortune reports, the US naval blockade of Iran has lasted for 137 days and has restricted the country’s oil exports and imports.

“We have no money,” Pezeshkian said on national television, according to The Wall Street Journal, cited by Fortune. According to him, Iran is in a “silent war” that is more difficult than a war involving missile launches and destruction, as it concerns an economic confrontation.

Subsidy cuts and rising prices

According to the publication, restrictions on oil sales have deprived the Iranian authorities of their main source of revenue and foreign currency inflows. Against this backdrop, the government cut subsidies for food, fuel and electricity, while civil servants and pensioners were not paid the funds due to them.

Inflation in the country, according to Fortune’s estimate, is approaching 90%, while the Iranian rial’s exchange rate has fallen to 2.99 million rials per dollar. The state electricity company has begun implementing rolling blackouts. Authorities have also reduced supplies of cheap flour and bread in seven of Iran’s 31 provinces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The head of the Iranian parliament’s economic commission warned of possible fuel and heating shortages in winter, citing damage to energy infrastructure during the war.

Protests and shipping

Bakers in the western province of Zanjan and other areas, according to Nour News, a website affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, protested over flour shortages. Pensioners and trade unions also held protests, including with anti-government slogans. Deputy Interior Minister Ali Zeinivand said inflation had made salaries insufficient to cover living expenses.

US Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper said last month that the blockade had prevented Iran from exporting at least $25 billion worth of oil. According to him, the US and its partners also froze nearly $350 million in crypto assets.

US Central Command reported that US forces redirected 158 commercial vessels and disabled six vessels that attempted to break through the blockade. Fortune also writes that Iran has intensified attacks on commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf in recent weeks, while oil flows from neighboring countries remain close to pre-war levels.

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