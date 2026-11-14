Israeli President Isaac Herzog on November 8 tasked Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government. This has created uncertainty over the resumption of Israel’s negotiations with Lebanon: Beirut is awaiting the formation of a new Israeli cabinet before agreeing on a date for the next meeting, reports Asharq Al-Awsat.

Eisenkot received recommendations from 67 Knesset members, while 46 lawmakers supported Benjamin Netanyahu. Eisenkot has 28 days to form a coalition, with the possibility of extending this period by another 14 days. Until power is transferred, Netanyahu and his cabinet retain their authority.

Negotiations remain on hold

A Lebanese government source told the publication that negotiations with Israel are suspended until there is clarity about Israel’s next government, although contacts with Washington continue. According to the source, the United States initiated the latest round of talks in Tampa, Florida.

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The previous round ended without setting a date for the next meeting. The sides continue to differ over the implementation of the trilateral framework agreement, Israel’s withdrawal of its forces from Lebanese territory, and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Assessments of Eisenkot’s possible position

Former Lebanese lawmaker Fares Souaid believes that a change of leadership in Israel will not alter the country’s strategic course or halt negotiations with Lebanon. In his view, they could lead to new arrangements between the two countries, though not necessarily to a peace agreement.

Souaid also suggested that Eisenkot’s military experience could make his negotiating position at least as tough as Netanyahu’s. In his assessment, Eisenkot’s approach may be influenced by security, military, and domestic political factors.

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