South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has departed for Manila, the Philippines, to attend the South Korea–ASEAN and South Korea–Mekong summits. The following day, he is also scheduled to attend the ASEAN Plus Three summit and, for the first time as president, the East Asia Summit, Korea Herald reports.

Energy security and supplies

The trip comes amid the energy crisis in the Middle East, which has exposed South Korea’s and Southeast Asian countries’ dependence on energy supplies from the region. Disruptions to energy exports through the Strait of Hormuz have led to higher fuel and transportation costs in Asia, while higher fertilizer prices have intensified food security concerns.

Experts cited by the publication believe that the situation has increased the need for regional cooperation on energy resources, food and supply chain resilience. ASEAN leaders discussed creating a regional emergency fuel reserve at a summit in Cebu in May.

Critical mineral resources in ASEAN countries are also important for Seoul. Indonesia and the Philippines are major nickel producers, while Malaysia has become a hub for rare-earth processing. South Korea needs these materials to manufacture batteries and high-tech products.

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Plans for cooperation with ASEAN

In a written interview with the Philippine newspaper The Philippine STAR, Lee Jae Myung emphasized the need to deepen ties with ASEAN, which he called South Korea’s second-largest partner in trade and investment. According to him, annual people-to-people exchanges total 12 million.

Last year, Lee presented the CSP Vision for developing the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Korea and ASEAN, established in 2024. The plan envisages reaching annual bilateral trade of $300 billion and 15 million people-to-people exchanges by 2029.

Among other areas of cooperation, Seoul is considering efforts to counter transnational crime. The interaction between the Korean National Police Agency and ASEANAPOL proposed last year has taken the form of the KARE project, aimed at combating fraud-related crimes.

Korean Peninsula

Experts also noted that ASEAN could be a useful diplomatic platform on the issue of inter-Korean relations. Although Southeast Asian states have limited influence over the current deadlock between the two Koreas, maintaining their attention to security on the Korean Peninsula could provide a basis for a mediating role should dialogue resume.

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