US President Donald Trump said he is ready to work with Democrats on introducing a 10% cap on credit card interest rates. He said this in a telephone interview with Fox News' “Saturday in America,” The Hill reports.

Trump said he was unaware of Democrats’ years-long efforts to secure such a restriction, but would agree to support the initiative. The president criticized the high fees and interest rates set by credit card issuers.

Rising card debt

The statement came amid growing credit card debt among Americans. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported last week that such debt rose by $22 billion, or 1.7%, in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter.

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This year, total credit card debt exceeded $1.28 trillion. In the third quarter, it was $52 billion higher than a year earlier. According to Bankrate data as of November 4, the average credit card interest rate was 19.71%.

Democrats’ position

Democrats had previously also advocated for rate caps. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said on November 8 that she has a bill to legally establish such a limit when Democrats gain control of both chambers of Congress in January.

Democratic Senator-elect from Texas James Talarico also promised during his election campaign to cap what he called excessively high rates. In January, Trump had already called for a one-year cap on credit card interest rates.

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