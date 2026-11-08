US President Donald Trump did not give the order for a possible strike on Iran, although Israel and the US military were preparing for a potential operation. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing two sources.

According to the publication, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with security chiefs on Friday. At the same time, the US military was preparing for a possible order from Trump to resume the military operation against Iran.

Negotiators were given several days

Mediators continued their attempts to reach an agreement between Washington and Tehran. Two diplomatic sources told the publication that Trump had given Vice President J.D. Vance and other senior administration officials several days to reach an agreement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In an interview with CNN, Trump said that the likelihood of the United States returning to war with Iran would be “very low” if talks between Tehran and Washington made progress. According to him, the decision would depend on concluding a “very strong deal.”

Strengthening the US presence

The United States is also continuing to strengthen its military presence in the region. According to reports, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, together with its carrier strike group, left Singapore after a several-day stay and is heading to the US Central Command area of responsibility, where it is expected to arrive in several days.

The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island also left Japan over the weekend and is heading to the Middle East. Trump told CNN that the United States could destroy 38 Iranian bridges in one hour, but added that he would prefer not to strike infrastructure because rebuilding it could take years.

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