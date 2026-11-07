US President Donald Trump said that the American military carried out another limited strike on Iran’s air defense system on Friday. He described the operation as minor. The Guardian reports.

Speaking to journalists, Trump said that the United States destroyed a small anti-aircraft device. According to him, the operation lasted from approximately five to 15 minutes.

Reports of explosions on Qeshm

Iranian state media reported the sounds of two explosions in the Suza area on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The publication notes that this important route for maritime oil shipments has been disrupted since the start of the US war with Iran in February.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier, the US military reported defensive strikes on Monday. Explosions were then heard on the islands of Qeshm and Hengam, as well as near Bandar Abbas on mainland Iran.

Negotiations through intermediaries

Trump also said that contacts with Iran through intermediaries are continuing. At the same time, differences over Iran’s nuclear program remain the main issue for a possible agreement to end the war.

US Central Command announced a reward of up to $20 million and the possibility of resettlement for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, specialists associated with it, or the movement of any of these. Qatar, which is mediating between the United States and Iran, reported separate telephone conversations between its emir and Trump, and between the country’s defense minister and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth regarding the de-escalation of tensions.

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