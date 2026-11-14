US President Donald Trump said he is working with senators and members of the House of Representatives from the Republican and Democratic parties on the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, an initiative on federal tax incentives for the film and television industry. He wrote about this on Truth Social amid a nationwide suspension of flights in the United States, Variety reports.

Support for the legislative initiative

In his post, Trump named Senators Tim Scott, Adam Schiff, John Cornyn, Raphael Warnock, Alex Padilla, Mark Warner, Dick Durbin, and other lawmakers among those working on the initiative. He also mentioned House members Jason Smith, Nathaniel Moran, Brian Jack, and Linda Sanchez.

Trump said the entertainment industry has largely moved to Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries because of tax incentives. According to him, passing the legislation would have a positive impact on hundreds of thousands of manual labor workers, while funds spent on tax breaks would allegedly be offset by revenue flowing into the state treasury.

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Suspension of flights

At the time of publication, Trump had not commented on the large-scale suspension of flights, which delayed more than 10,000 flights. After the restrictions were introduced, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said this was not a repeat of the September 11 attacks but was related to a telecommunications failure.

Trump also said that meetings with leaders of both parties to advance the initiative are already being prepared, calling it bipartisan.

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