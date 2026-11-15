Germany’s skilled trades sector has lost more than 150,000 jobs over the past two years, said Jörg Dittrich, president of the Central Association of German Crafts. Without countermeasures, the sector will lose between 70,000 and 80,000 jobs annually, Der Spiegel reports.

Decline in investment

Dittrich noted that improved economic growth forecasts are still barely being felt in the skilled trades sector. In his assessment, the business climate index in the sector has fallen to the level seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, while investment has dropped to the level of the financial crisis.

The association’s head linked the situation to high costs and a lack of construction orders. He said some business owners lack confidence, while others lack funds, causing them to close their businesses. Dittrich called this process a “quiet extinction of businesses.”

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Costs and industry demands

According to Dittrich, high living costs are also reducing demand for the services and goods of skilled trades businesses. In particular, consumers’ spending on fuel may force them to forgo a visit to the hairdresser or the purchase of confectionery or jewelry products.

The association’s president called for a reduction in additional labor costs. He also demanded that the coalition fulfill its promises to abolish the ban on baking bread on Sundays, introduce more flexible working hours, and reduce the electricity tax for all skilled trades businesses. In his view, abolishing the obligation to issue receipts will not bring relief, as a requirement for the digital provision of receipts is planned, which will require significant investment.

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