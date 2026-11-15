UAE President Sheikh Mohamed held talks in Abu Dhabi on November 15 with President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta. The sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in the economy, trade, investment and renewable energy, The National reports.

Cooperation in key sectors

The meeting took place during Ramos-Horta's working visit to the Emirates. The leaders stated their commitment to further developing cooperation to support sustainable growth and the prosperity of the two states.

The presidents also noted the importance of cooperation through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as a mechanism for developing relations between the countries.

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Water security

A separate topic of the talks was the future 2026 UN Water Security Conference, which Abu Dhabi will host in December. The presidents discussed the forum's role in drawing attention to climate challenges, improving water resource management and ensuring their sustainable use for global development.

The meeting also addressed the need to uphold coexistence, cooperation and peace as the foundation for strong societies. UAE government representatives and the Timor-Leste president's delegation took part in the talks.

Timor-Leste, also known as East Timor, gained independence in 2002 after 24 years under Indonesian rule. The country, with a population of about 1.4 million people, depends largely on agriculture and is vulnerable to extreme weather events and prolonged droughts.

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