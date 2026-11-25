British airline easyJet reported a 96% decline in annual pre-tax profit, to £24 million, in the financial year ended September 30, 2026. A year earlier, the figure stood at £658 million. As Cyprus Mail reports, the results were affected by the conflict in the Middle East, rising fuel costs and weaker demand for travel.

Costs rose faster than revenue

Underlying pre-tax profit, which excludes certain exceptional items, fell by 89%, from £665 million to £71 million. This figure was also below analysts’ expectations.

The company’s fuel costs rose by 11% over the year, or £244 million, to approximately £2.5 billion. Group revenue increased by 6% to £10.74 billion, but underlying operating costs rose by 13%.

easyJet’s airline division recorded a pre-tax loss of £195 million, compared with a profit of £415 million in the previous year. Chief Executive Officer Kenton Jarvis said that the impact of the conflict on demand and fuel prices significantly affected easyJet’s financial results.

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Passenger traffic and travel business

Despite the decline in profit, easyJet carried 96.4 million passengers, 3% more than a year earlier. The average aircraft load factor remained at 90%.

easyJet holidays, the package holiday division, delivered a better result: its pre-tax profit increased by 6% to £266 million. The number of customers in this business rose by 13%, to 3.5 million.

Change of ownership

easyJet shareholders approved the company’s acquisition by U.S. investment group Apollo Global Management for £5.7 billion. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. Due to the expected change of ownership, easyJet did not provide a financial forecast for the next financial year.

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