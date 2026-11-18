Prince William and Princess Kate met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi at the end of their three-day visit to the country. They discussed trade and bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and India, Cyprus Mail reports.

Discussion of partnership

Modi praised the work of the Earthshot Prize climate award, founded by William. The annual ceremony for the award took place in Mumbai on Tuesday.

After the meeting, the Indian prime minister wrote on social media platform X that he expected the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United Kingdom to be further strengthened. He also mentioned the momentum from the recently introduced comprehensive economic and trade agreement between the countries.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said the conversation covered the deep and enduring ties between the two countries, as well as future opportunities. The couple thanked Modi for the exceptionally warm welcome in India.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Events in Mumbai

Before flying to New Delhi, William and Kate had separate engagements in Mumbai. The prince visited the office of film company Dharma Productions in a city suburb, where he watched dancers perform to a number from the Bollywood film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor also attended the event.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who heads Dharma Productions, said after the visit that William spoke about the potential of Indian cinema and its popularity around the world. Meanwhile, Kate visited a maternity hospital in central Mumbai and spoke with healthcare workers.

During the trip, the royal couple also played cricket with former athlete Sachin Tendulkar and visited a craft school. In a speech at the Earthshot Prize ceremony, William said the effects of global warming were becoming increasingly visible through recurring heatwaves and devastating floods.

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