US home sales fall to a 16-year low — The Guardian

In the United States, existing home sales in October fell to their lowest level in 16 years. Sales of previously built homes totaled 3.75 million, down 8.8% from October of the previous year.

As The Guardian reports, the data were released by the National Association of Realtors. Sales declined in the Midwest, South and West of the country, while remaining unchanged in the Northeast. The median price of an existing home rose slightly to $416,700.

High mortgage rates

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage, the most common type in the United States, remains near 7.18%. This is close to a three-year high and not far from the 7.79% level recorded in 2023. During the pandemic, average rates on such loans were just over 3%.

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Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said that buying a home is difficult when mortgage rates are at their highest since 2000, except for one month in 2023. According to him, this caused sales to fall to their lowest level since August 2010.

Demand is also weakening

The number of signed but not yet closed home deals in September reached the lowest level in the association's history of records. That same month, the rate on 30-year mortgage loans exceeded 7% for the first time in almost two years.

Mortgage rates were affected by changes in the US Federal Reserve's interest rates. In September, the regulator raised its rate for the first time since 2023, and its current range is from 3.75% to 4%. Realtor.com economist Danielle Hale called the market situation a consequence of a sharp shift in financial conditions and uncertainty ahead of the election.

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