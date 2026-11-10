In the United States, Microsoft public records showed that the domain of the College Republican Patriot Coalition (CRPC), which says it has 31 affiliated student groups in 14 states, was linked to the Microsoft 365 account of NJF LLC. The company is run by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, The Guardian reports.

According to the publication, until Monday morning, Microsoft’s public login records displayed the CRPC domain in an account registered to NJF LLC. This company also operates Fuentes’s personal website and online store. On Monday evening, after journalists sent inquiries to Fuentes and the coalition, the CRPC domain was no longer displayed in that account, and the Microsoft verification code was removed from its settings. At the same time, Fuentes’s domains remained in the account.

Connection to Fuentes’s company

CRPC does not publicly identify its leaders and is not connected to a known registered legal or organizational structure. The coalition had previously hinted at ties to Fuentes, but the shared Microsoft account became the first confirmed operational connection reported by The Guardian.

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Political Research Associates analyst Ben Lorber told the publication that Fuentes advises young supporters to join conservative organizations close to the political establishment and to conceal or downplay their most radical views. Fuentes built an audience for the Groypers movement among young men through his online show America First.

The coalition’s student groups

In a statement after the midterm elections, CRPC listed 31 College Republican student groups, including chapters at the University of Florida, Clemson University, and Iowa State University, as well as federations in Georgia, Maryland, New York, Tennessee, and Virginia. Many of them also belong to College Republicans of America.

The College Republicans chapter at the University of Florida published eight Instagram posts jointly with CRPC this year. In March, the university deactivated the chapter after photos emerged in which its members reportedly gave Nazi salutes and posed with Fuentes and blogger Myron Gaines. The university said that the Florida College Republicans Federation had announced the dissolution of the local chapter. According to The Guardian, the federation’s leadership cited systematic behavior that violated its rules and values, including a recent antisemitic gesture.

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