Putin demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine — RMF24

The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, is demanding that Ukraine not only relinquish the unoccupied part of Ukraine’s Donbas but also make further territorial concessions as part of a future agreement to end the war. RMF24 reports this, citing Financial Times sources. According to the newspaper’s interlocutors, the transfer of the unoccupied part of Donbas would be only a preliminary condition for Moscow for a possible ceasefire.

Talks in Abu Dhabi

Talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine are due to begin next week in Abu Dhabi, according to the outlet. At the same time, Financial Times sources believe that a quick ceasefire should not be expected. According to them, the Kremlin seeks to exploit the desire of the administration of US President Donald Trump to end the war as quickly as possible.

The newspaper’s interlocutors also suggest that Moscow’s demands may concern not only Ukraine but also the future security architecture in Europe, including NATO security guarantees. European politicians, according to the Financial Times, oppose linking talks on Ukraine with a discussion of a new security order on the continent. They fear that Russia may seek to restore its own sphere of influence and limit the sovereignty of states on the Alliance’s eastern flank.

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Threats to infrastructure

Financial Times sources suggest that, in parallel with diplomatic contacts, Russia will try to strengthen its position in the war by destroying Ukrainian infrastructure. One of the outlet’s interlocutors, recounting Putin’s position, said that by next year Ukraine’s bridges, ports, railway lines, energy infrastructure and power plants could be destroyed.

Earlier, Jared Kushner reported productive and substantive contacts between the United States, Ukraine, NATO and European partners regarding Ukraine’s security and the future security system in Europe. After a meeting with Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev, Trump said that an agreement could be close and could go beyond ending Russian aggression against Ukraine.

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