Quantum DC will not submit an application this year for permission to build a 1,200 MW hyperscale data center for artificial intelligence in the Adelaide Hills in Australia. As ABC News Australia reports, the company will conduct a longer and more comprehensive engagement program with the local community.

The company acknowledged a communication mistake

Quantum DC chief executive Alby Tomassi said the company had underestimated the strength of public sentiment regarding the project. According to him, the first weeks of the initial discussion generated more questions than answers. Tomassi also apologized for the disappointment and dissatisfaction caused by the proposal.

Quantum DC proposes building the data center along with energy infrastructure on Collins Road in Tungkillo, approximately 41 km east of central Adelaide.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The community submitted 432 questions

Last month, the company planned to hold two community meetings but postponed them due to security concerns. Instead, local residents organized their own protest gatherings, attended by several hundred people.

According to Tomassi, more than 350 people contacted the company regarding the project, while the community submitted an agreed list of 432 questions. They concern water supply, energy, noise, lighting and the night sky, traffic, bushfire risk, agricultural land, the facility's location and the environment.

Quantum DC said it would establish a panel of independent experts to assess specialized studies and publish their conclusions.

Read us on