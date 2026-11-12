Nvidia’s board of directors met on Wednesday to decide on the possible removal of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang. This was reported by the Kathmandu Post, citing a knowledgeable source. The company did not immediately comment on the board meeting.

Huang’s possible departure could create a succession problem for the chipmaker, whose market value is estimated at about $4 trillion. Huang is a co-founder of Nvidia, owns about 3.6% of the company’s shares and has no obvious successor. D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria said the immediate removal of the executive would be difficult due to the lack of a transition plan, but the board could act if it receives evidence of violations of the law or corporate rules.

Market reaction

After The Wall Street Journal wrote about possible preparations to remove Huang, Nvidia shares fell by about 8% after the close of the regular session. This week, including that decline, the company’s market value has decreased by about $600 billion since the board announced an investigation into Huang’s relationship with a Chinese businesswoman.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, shares of Nvidia’s competitors, AMD and Broadcom, rose by 4% and 3%, respectively, after the close of the regular session. One analyst linked this to investors’ expectations that competitors could gain market share.

Board investigation

In a Sunday memo to employees, Huang acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife and said he took full responsibility, without specifying the circumstances. On the same day, Nvidia’s board of directors began examining whether he had become the target of a foreign intelligence operation. The investigation is being conducted by independent directors with the involvement of outside lawyers; when it began, the board expressed confidence in Huang.

The New York Times also reported, citing five people who worked at Nvidia, on Huang’s alleged extramarital relationship with the company’s vice president for healthcare, Kimberly Powell, who reported to him. Reuters said it was unable to immediately verify this information. Separately, Huang may face a subpoena from the U.S. Congress if he does not respond to a request to hold a closed briefing on claims about his close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman. U.S. intelligence said the woman had facilitated supplies of Nvidia chips to Chinese companies.

Read us on