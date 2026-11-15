Red Hot Chili Peppers honored producer Rick Rubin at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles, United States. The musicians performed Give It Away and took the stage dressed as Rubin — in large white wigs, bushy beards, and glasses with orange lenses, Rolling Stone reports.

A performance in Rubin’s style

All four members of Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared in outfits referencing the producer’s appearance. Drummer Chad Smith played a special drum kit with a portrait of Rubin displayed on the bass drum.

The band performed Give It Away from the 1991 album Blood Sugar Sex Magik. It was the group’s first record produced by Rubin. He subsequently worked on all Red Hot Chili Peppers albums except 2016’s The Getaway, which was produced by Danger Mouse.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Musical achievement award

Technical issues with Flea’s bass guitar arose at the beginning of the performance, so the musicians restarted the song. After that, Red Hot Chili Peppers continued the number.

Rick Rubin became a recipient of the 2026 Musical Excellence Award. Taking the stage, he raised the award and said: “Can’t kill rock & roll.” The honor was also awarded to Philadelphia soul songwriter Linda Creed, as well as producers Arif Mardin and Jimmy Miller.

Read us on