Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson condemned antisemitism in Philadelphia, United States, and compared it to the racism he experienced in the 1960s. In a post on X published on Saturday, the former baseball player also called on local leaders and elected officials to openly condemn manifestations of hatred.

Incident data

As the Jerusalem Post reports, Jackson cited Anti-Defamation League data on 465 antisemitic incidents in Pennsylvania during 2024. According to the data, 189 incidents were recorded in Philadelphia and another 51 in Montgomery County, where Jackson's hometown of Wyncote is located.

The athlete wrote that these figures show the problem is not abstract. He also said that manifestations of tolerance for hatred in the region anger and shame him.

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Comparison with racism

Jackson cited ADL data according to which most American Jews are concerned about antisemitism and their own safety. He noted that hate speech harms not only its direct targets and referred to a research review linking exposure to hatred with worsening psychological well-being, stronger negative stereotypes, and reduced trust between groups.

The former athlete compared reports of widespread antisemitism to racism in the American South in the 1960s. He recalled separate restrooms and drinking fountains, as well as signs allowing the denial of service to Black people. Jackson stressed that hatred cannot be accepted in any form or toward any group of people.

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