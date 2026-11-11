England’s higher education regulator, the Office for Students, has called on universities to make wider use of traditional written examinations and in-person presentations, as the use of artificial intelligence complicates the assessment of student work. This was reported by The Guardian.

Risk to trust in degrees

The Office for Students said that widespread use of AI to write essays and dissertations and complete open-book examinations threatens trust in degrees from English universities. Students told researchers that their classmates had boasted about using AI without it being detected by lecturers.

The regulator warned higher education institutions that if they fail to develop justified and reliable ways of checking students’ knowledge and skills to counter AI-related risks, this could breach the conditions of their registration and lead to sanctions.

New approaches to assessment

Josh Fleming, the Office for Students’ director for strategy and delivery, described the use of AI in higher education as a risk to the system that could undermine student learning and institutions’ ability to assess their knowledge.

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According to the regulator, many universities have already changed their assessment approaches. Options include written examinations in classrooms, oral examinations known as vivas, and assignments in which students must critically assess or edit AI-generated material. Another approach involves assessing the work process: students are asked to explain exactly how they gathered information and prepared an assignment.

Survey of students and lecturers

More than 300 students and staff members from 127 universities and colleges took part in a study by the Office for Students and the charity Advance HE. Some lecturers said that a significant share of written work is now fully or partly produced using AI, and that existing assessment methods may in some cases fail to reflect students’ actual knowledge.

Survey participants also said that students sometimes complete assignments with the help of AI in a few minutes and receive grades similar to those of students who completed work without using AI. Lecturers reported numerous assignments similar in style and featuring the same source references.

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