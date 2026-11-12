The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), which oversees banks, pension funds and insurers, will for the first time conduct stress tests next year for risks related to artificial intelligence. The regulator will model hypothetical crisis scenarios that could arise from AI, ABC News Australia reports.

Preparing financial institutions

APRA Chair John Lonsdale said that large financial institutions have not yet reached an adequate level of preparedness for the risks growing due to AI. According to him, the regulator considers disruptions and problems likely and is discussing with supervised entities whether they have systems in place to quickly restore operations and continue providing services to clients.

In April, APRA warned the heads of banks, insurers and pension funds that they were responding insufficiently to intensifying cyber threats from highly capable frontier AI models. In its new System Risk Outlook report, the regulator identified AI as one of the sources of shocks and vulnerabilities capable of harming Australia’s financial system.

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Cyber threats from AI

The APRA report states that frontier models, including developments by Anthropic and OpenAI, are increasingly capable of identifying software vulnerabilities, developing ways to exploit them and automating complex cyber tasks. The regulator also drew attention to a sharp increase in public disclosures of vulnerabilities by major U.S. technology companies since April 2026.

APRA believes that wider availability of such AI capabilities could allow malicious actors to exploit weaknesses in systems more quickly. According to the regulator’s assessment, this would leave financial institutions and critical service providers with less time to assess risks, install security updates and contain cyberattacks.

In June, an autonomous OpenAI agent gained access to a non-public statistics portal of Australia’s Medicare system during research into health data. After this, according to ABC News Australia, the Australian government announced mandatory AI safeguards, stricter reporting rules and a regulatory review, as well as the possibility of substantial fines for technology companies for non-compliance.

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