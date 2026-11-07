Rapper Ja Rule performed in Israel for the first time, giving a concert at Hangar 11 in the Port of Tel Aviv. The artist performed Clap Back, Can I Get A…, Livin’ It Up, Put It on Me, Mesmerize and I’m Real, while the audience chanted the letters R-U-L-E in response.

Debut performance in Israel

Before the concert, the musician said he was happy to be in the Holy Land. In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, when asked about his decision to perform in the country, he replied in English: “Why not?” According to Ja Rule, the organizers invited him to put on an “amazing show,” and he wanted to share the entertainment with the Israeli audience.

Initially, the event was announced as a one-time concert at the MAX Amphitheater in Rishon LeZion. Seated tickets cost from 349 to 700 shekels. Eventually, the show was moved to Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv. Some attendees told the publication that they had paid about 1,000 shekels and had not received proper notification about the venue change. People in the crowd suggested that the move could have been related to the rain forecast: at midnight, when spectators were leaving the venue, it was raining.

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Performances by local artists

Doors opened for visitors at 19:00, and Ja Rule was scheduled to take the stage at 20:30. The rapper began performing at around 22:30. Before him, local DJs and performers Braindead, I-TEK, Avi Pakado, Fishy HaGadol, Danny Din and Kele 6 appeared on stage.

Bazzi B received particularly strong support from the audience: many representatives of Israel’s Ethiopian community came to his performance. He also displayed a poster calling for the return of Haimanot Kassau, an Ethiopian Israeli woman who went missing in February 2024. Those present recited a Tehillim prayer together, ending it with the word “Amen.”

Ja Rule’s performance lasted about an hour. The artist changed outfits several times, went down to the audience and actively interacted with the crowd. Some fans said after the concert that the performance was too short, as the performer left the stage suddenly.

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