Amazon-owned Zoox robotaxis have become available through the Uber app in Las Vegas, United States. This is Zoox's first partnership with a third-party ride-hailing platform, TechCrunch reports.

How to order a robotaxi

Passengers cannot yet select Zoox directly when ordering a ride. A robotaxi may be automatically assigned to users requesting UberX, Uber Comfort, Uber Electric, Uber Comfort Electric, or Wait & Save. The likelihood of riding in an autonomous vehicle can be increased through the Ride Preferences settings in the Uber app.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi previously said that Las Vegas would become the first US city where the company's app would offer services from two fully driverless partners. The company plans to start with a limited number of vehicles and gradually expand the fleet, later adding a separate option for autonomous rides.

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Uber and Zoox plans

Uber and Zoox have also signed a multi-year agreement with MGM Resorts International. The companies will work on setting up pick-up and drop-off zones, as well as navigation guidance on the grounds of MGM properties in Las Vegas.

Earlier, the Nevada Transportation Authority unanimously approved a permit allowing Uber to deploy up to 1,000 robotaxis in Clark County through partnerships with Zoox and Motional, a Hyundai subsidiary. Uber said it would not provide Zoox with maintenance and other services in the Las Vegas market.

Zoox plans to launch a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles this year, with rides through the Uber app there expected to become available in 2027. According to the publication, Uber's partnership with Waymo in Austin and Atlanta will end in January 2028, although Uber may continue offering Waymo robotaxis in its app with the parties' consent.

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