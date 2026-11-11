Roku to stop selling smart home devices — Engadget

Roku has confirmed plans to gradually wind down sales of smart home devices, including video doorbells, cameras and a home monitoring system. The company plans to focus on its core business — the streaming platform — while promising to continue supporting Roku Smart Home services and products.

Which devices are disappearing from sale

Only two models from the smart home category remain in stock on Roku’s website: the Roku Indoor Camera 360° and the Video Doorbell & Chime bundle. Light strips, bulbs, the wireless video doorbell, other cameras, smart plugs and the home monitoring system are marked as out of stock.

As Engadget reports, many of these devices are also no longer sold by third-party retailers. For example, only refurbished models are available on Amazon. Lowpass noted that Roku had been gradually moving away from this segment for several months: at the beginning of the year, the company stopped mentioning such products in its financial reports.

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Focus on streaming and TVs

Roku began expanding more actively into the smart home market in 2022, offering rebranded Wyze devices. Last year, it began producing its own hardware for this segment.

In its latest quarterly report before joining Fox, the company said device revenue rose by 33% year-on-year in the third quarter. At the same time, losses from the hardware business more than doubled — from $22.9 million to $48.6 million. Roku attributed this primarily to rising memory component costs. The company clarified that device revenue includes its own players and TVs, but not Roku-branded TVs made by other companies. Its own TVs, according to Roku, exceeded expectations last quarter; the company later unveiled its first OLED models.

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