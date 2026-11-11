Coachella 2027 will take place in Indio, California, in the United States, over two weekends — April 9–11 and 16–18. According to Rolling Stone, Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA have been named among the artists set to headline the program.

At the same time, the detailed schedule published by the outlet lists Don Toliver as the Sunday closing performer for both festival weekends. SZA is not mentioned in this schedule.

Festival program

Dua Lipa is set to headline Friday's program. Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Jisoo, Diljit Dosanjh, Peggy Gou, Kehlani, Giorgio Moroder, Social Distortion, Leon Thomas, Drain Gang and Snow Strippers are also scheduled to perform that day.

Australian psychedelic pop band Tame Impala will headline Saturday's program. The lineup for that day includes Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tïesto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Role Model, Måneskin, Solomun, NCT, Underworld, Charlotte de Witte, Leon Bridges, Cloonee and Barry Can’t Swim.

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Don Toliver will be joined on Sunday's program by Dom Dolla, Kygo, Empire of the Sun, Four Tet, The Neighbourhood, Becky G, Babymonster, Tove Lo, Victoria Monét, Chase & Status and Muna.

Tickets and previous appearances

Pass sales are set to begin on Friday, November 13, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Packages for both weekends, including festival tickets, accommodation and local transportation, are already available for purchase.

For Dua Lipa, this will be her first full Coachella performance and her first festival headlining set. In 2017, she appeared on the Coachella stage with Martin Garrix during a performance of the song Scared to Be Lonely. Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker worked as a producer and co-writer on Dua Lipa's 2024 album Radical Optimism.

Tame Impala will headline Coachella for the second time. The band first performed at the festival in 2011, returned in 2013 and 2015, and first headlined it in 2019.

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