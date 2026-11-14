US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in Washington, criticized the International Criminal Court and warned it against attempts to enforce its decisions concerning Americans. He called international law a tool of the global elite and said it was being “weaponized,” The Japan Times reports.

Criticism of international law

At the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention, Rubio said that international law had been used against “almost every important foreign policy decision” of President Donald Trump’s administration. Among the examples, he mentioned strikes on boats in the Caribbean Sea and the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

According to the secretary of state, international law is not neutral and is used to advance the interests of the global elite. He accused the Hague-based court of trying to apply rules that Washington does not recognize and also said that the ICC is accountable to no one, despite having the authority to investigate cases, prosecute and imprison people.

Rubio said that if the ICC attempts to enforce its “paper decrees” concerning Americans, the US response will likely be the same as in the saying attributed to the Roman general Pompey: “Do not quote laws to men with swords.”

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Sanctions against the ICC

Rubio’s speech came about a month after the United States announced new sanctions against the ICC. In October, the Trump administration added the court to its sanctions list and imposed a 180-day moratorium. In August, Washington had already imposed sanctions on ICC President Tomoko Akane.

If the sanctions are fully applied as early as next April, the court could be cut off from dollar settlements. This could complicate its work, including the payment of staff salaries.

The ICC handles cases involving people accused of the gravest crimes when national legal systems cannot ensure proper accountability. The United States signed the Rome Statute, which established the court, but did not ratify it. Washington intensified its campaign against the ICC after judges issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged crimes in Gaza.

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