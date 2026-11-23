Romania will continue to support Moldova’s efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities and join the European Union. Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu said this after a meeting in Bucharest with Moldovan Deputy Prime Ministers Mihai Popșoi and Valeriu Civeri, Romania Insider reports.

Support for European integration

The talks took place at Victoria Palace. Mihai Popșoi also serves as Moldova’s foreign minister, while Valeriu Civeri is responsible for reintegration. Niculescu said that Bucharest had reaffirmed its firm and active support for Moldova, including its accession to the EU, and congratulated Moldovan officials on significant progress in the negotiation process.

The sides also discussed the status and prospects of projects intended to connect the energy and transport infrastructure of the two countries. The meeting in Bucharest took place after Niculescu’s previous visit to Chișinău.

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Security in the Black Sea

Regional security was a separate topic, including repeated drone incursions and attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea. According to Niculescu, Romania and Moldova agreed that closer cooperation and coordination are needed to respond to these challenges.

Defense cooperation and Transnistria

The Romanian prime minister also confirmed support for strengthening Moldova’s resilience, including the development of its defense capabilities. As the first example of such interaction, he cited the two countries’ partnership on the joint procurement of multipurpose wheeled vehicle platforms.

Niculescu reiterated Bucharest’s position in support of a comprehensive, peaceful and lasting settlement of the Transnistrian conflict. In his view, any solution must fully respect Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and must not hinder its European course.

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