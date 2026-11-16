The summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, postponed the election of a new secretary-general by one year amid a dispute between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the decision was made on November 16 after the DRC threatened to leave the organization.

Election postponed for a year

According to sources close to the matter cited by AFP, the current secretary-general of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda, will remain in office. At the same time, Rwanda will not put forward its candidate in the next election.

The DRC had threatened to leave the organization if Mushikiwabo were elected to a third consecutive term and nominated its own candidate. La Francophonie brings together 53 members and dozens of associate participants.

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Accusations concerning M23

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of supporting the activities of the M23 armed group in the DRC. Kigali denies this. The DRC's withdrawal would be a serious blow to La Francophonie: according to the organization, the country has 57.3 million French-speaking residents, the second-highest number after France.

The summit was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. A source in Macron's office said that postponing the vote would provide time to reform the procedure for appointing the organization's leader.

DRC Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner called the decision a wise compromise to preserve the unity of La Francophonie. Meanwhile, former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș, one of four candidates, said there was a need to restore trust within the organization.

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