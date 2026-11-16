The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 in a Week 10 NFL season game in Dallas, Texas. The San Francisco team gained 584 offensive yards — the most the Cowboys have ever allowed to opponents in a home game. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Purdy and McCaffrey secure the win

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 389 passing yards — the best mark of his career — and had three touchdown passes. The 49ers scored three touchdowns from more than 65 yards out, while Purdy also made a block during Deebo Samuel's 70-yard run.

Running back Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns and gained 223 total yards. In particular, he set a personal record with 161 receiving yards. McCaffrey's two long touchdowns came from Purdy passes of 74 and 66 yards.

After this round, the 49ers and the Buffalo Bills have the best win-loss record in the league at 8-1. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 40-23 and claimed their 15th win in their last 17 regular-season games, including the end of the previous season.

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High-scoring games by Burrow and Mahomes

The Cincinnati Bengals routed the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-18. Joe Burrow finished the game with 409 passing yards and was involved in four touchdowns for the fifth consecutive time, tying an NFL record. Ja'Marr Chase had 11 receptions for 231 yards, and the Bengals improved their record to 7-2.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Atlanta Falcons 35-13. Patrick Mahomes recorded 348 passing yards and threw five touchdown passes for the first time since 2022. His career total of touchdown passes, including the playoffs, reached 332 — the most among players in their first ten career seasons.

Victories for Detroit and Seattle

The Detroit Lions defeated the New England Patriots 35-10 in Munich. Jahmyr Gibbs recorded 153 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns, bringing his total number of touchdowns in his first four seasons to a record 62. The Seattle Seahawks beat the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13, despite a 10-yard touchdown by rookie Fernando Mendoza in his first start.

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