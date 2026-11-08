Sunderland beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League match. Enzo Le Fée scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 36th minute, The Guardian reports.

The decisive penalty

The penalty was awarded in the 33rd minute after Chelsea defender Levi Colwill brought down forward Brian Brobbey in the penalty area. Colwill argued that the Dutch forward had pulled his shirt, but referee Jarred Gillett allowed the decision to stand. Le Fée beat goalkeeper Mike Penders with a shot into the bottom-right corner.

The hosts started the match actively and created several chances. Chemsdine Talbi twice made dangerous moves early on, while Brobbey failed to convert an opportunity after one such episode. The forward also beat Wesley Fofana and fired over the crossbar.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Xhaka injury and the visitors’ dominance

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka left the pitch through injury in the opening minutes of the match and was replaced by Jules Aouchiche. Despite having 68% possession, Chelsea were unable to equalise. After the break, Xabi Alonso’s team brought on Estevão for Colwill, while Moisés Caicedo dropped into defence.

In the second half, Estevão had a chance after a pass from Morgan Rogers, but Reinildo Mandava stopped the attack. Giovanni Quenda fired just wide of the post late in the match after a deflection, while goalkeeper Robin Roefs caught Cole Palmer’s header. According to the statistics, Chelsea registered four shots on target, compared with one for Sunderland.

The win allowed Sunderland to move off the bottom of the Premier League, while Chelsea dropped out of the league’s top four.

Read us on