Saudi Arabia is preparing for a military campaign against Yemen’s Houthis that could last up to six months. Riyadh seeks to achieve successes on the front through its allies in Yemen before possible negotiations with the Houthis, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing two Western officials whom the Saudi side briefed on the plans.

A third source familiar with Saudi Arabia’s plans confirmed this information. The publication’s interlocutors also believe that an agreement to end the broader conflict with Iran could contribute to de-escalation in Yemen.

Situation at the front

After the resumption of hostilities, the Houthis, according to the publication, seized the Red Sea coast and the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and also encircled the city of Taiz. Last month, Yemen’s government forces launched a counteroffensive and recaptured part of the territory near the strait, but later retreated to defend the country’s temporary capital, Aden.

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Saudi and Yemeni forces are regrouping to defend Aden and may shift offensive operations to eastern directions, where they have managed to hold positions or achieve some advances. Saudi Arabia also announced the replacement of the commander of the coalition it leads, while Yemen’s authorities, according to two informed individuals, may change the military leadership.

Consequences for Saudi Arabia

According to the third source, Riyadh believes that offensive support from the United States could change the course of the fighting and enable allied forces to achieve the needed results within several weeks. The administration of US President Donald Trump has not yet provided such support.

The conflict has also affected life in Saudi Arabia. Last week, a Houthi attack damaged the high-rise headquarters of the state oil company Aramco in Riyadh, while a series of strikes on the capital’s airport since October has kept it closed to most flights. As a result, a number of prestigious events, including the FII investment conference, were canceled or postponed. The Asian Cup football tournament, scheduled for January 2027, was moved to December of the same year.

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