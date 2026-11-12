Saudi Arabia has stepped up measures to ensure the uninterrupted transportation of goods amid regional disruptions to shipping. The country’s authorities have created a technical group to simplify cargo procedures, as well as separate support centers for the aviation and port sectors, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

According to the publication, these measures are intended to speed up responses to business requests, improve the readiness of logistics infrastructure, and ensure the movement of goods through airports and seaports.

Technical group for cargo

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services informed private companies that the group will include representatives of the transport and logistics sector and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. The group will consider technical and operational obstacles and help simplify procedures for all types of cargo from affected airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

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The General Authority of Civil Aviation has launched a support and knowledge-sharing center for air cargo. A similar center was created by the Saudi Ports Authority: it will accept requests for logistics support and follow them up in coordination with the relevant authorities. The ministry also urged companies to report transportation problems through designated communication channels.

Alternative routes

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, after the start of the war between the United States and Iran earlier this year, the kingdom introduced operational and regulatory measures to strengthen supply chain resilience and reduce the impact of disruptions on regional trade.

These measures include redirecting part of the cargo from eastern ports to western ones, including the Jeddah Islamic Port, as well as improving connections between seaports, land border crossings, and railways. The authorities are also expanding maritime transport together with the private sector and strengthening road freight transportation using a fleet of more than 500,000 trucks. Combined land, air, and sea routes are used to deliver goods.

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