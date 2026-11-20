The Saudi coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it had struck the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast. Cyprus Mail reports that, according to the coalition, the operation on November 20 was carried out to destroy the group’s capabilities.

Coalition statements on the operation

The coalition said it destroyed operational capabilities at the port that, it claimed, were used to smuggle and transport weapons and ballistic missiles. Before the strike, it called on civilians to leave the port area.

Yemen’s information minister said that Hodeidah port remains fully operational and that supplies of goods will continue. Hodeidah is the main port through which food and other cargo reach Houthi-controlled areas in northern Yemen.

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Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree called on workers and shipping companies to immediately leave Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports. He also said airlines should avoid Saudi Arabia’s airspace, which, he said, would become an operational zone in the coming hours. He named the airspace near the Muslim holy sites of Mecca and Medina as an exception.

Saree added that the Houthis plan to attack a power plant in Shuqaiq in southern Saudi Arabia. Earlier, the group said it was prepared to strike Red Sea ports if the Saudi side attacked Hodeidah.

The coalition also reported an operation in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, targeting the Houthis’ capabilities to use ballistic missiles and drones, as well as ongoing operations in the provinces of Saada and Taiz.

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