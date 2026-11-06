Senator Jacek Trela becomes Deputy Marshal of Poland’s Senate — Interia

Poland’s Senate elected Senator Jacek Trela as the new Deputy Marshal of the chamber. His candidacy was supported by 63 senators, while 32 voted against. Trela represents the “New Poland — Centre” senators’ group, Interia reports.

Coalition agreement

Senate Marshal Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, announcing the vote on Wednesday, said that Trela’s nomination resulted from a coalition agreement. Senator Grzegorz Fedorowicz presented the candidacy during the session.

Fedorowicz highlighted Trela’s legal and civic activities, including his assistance to repressed opposition members during the period of martial law. He also said that Trela defended the constitution, judicial independence and civil liberties while serving as president of Poland’s Supreme Bar Council.

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Career of the new Deputy Marshal

Jacek Trela is a lawyer and advocate who received his legal education at the University of Warsaw. He was a member of the Warsaw District Bar Council and chaired its ethics committee. In 2001 and 2004, he was elected dean of the Warsaw District Bar Council.

From 2016 to 2021, Trela headed Poland’s Supreme Bar Council. In July 2021, he joined Szymon Hołownia’s Poland 2050 party, and in 2023 he became a senator after running on the Third Way list.

The Senate Presidium also includes Marshal Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska and Deputy Marshals Rafał Grupiński, Michał Kamiński, Maciej Żywno and Magdalena Biejat.

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