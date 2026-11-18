Three Democratic US senators — Ron Wyden, Ed Markey and Ben Luján — sent letters to the heads of Apple, Google and Meta, saying that safeguards against apps used to digitally “undress” people in photos are insufficient. Such services can create nude or pornographic images without the consent of the person depicted. As The Guardian reports, the senators believe that children continue to have easy access to such apps despite technology companies’ rules.

Access through app stores

The letters were sent following several studies by the Tech Transparency Project. According to its data, apps with features for generating nude or pornographic AI images were available in Apple’s and Google’s stores or advertised on Meta platforms, despite company policies prohibiting this.

In October, researchers created accounts stating that they would be used by 13-year-old boys and were able to access dozens of such apps. A total of 135 apps were available for these accounts in Apple’s and Google’s stores. After inquiries from researchers and journalists, the companies removed the apps in question, but they continued to work on phones where they had already been downloaded.

The senators said that Apple and Google may not only fail to remove apps that facilitate the creation of intimate images without consent, but may also profit from their distribution. Google spokesperson Karl Ryan replied that Google Play does not allow apps with sexual content or features for digitally “undressing” people and proactively detects and removes harmful content.

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Advertising on Meta

Apple explained that some developers may add prohibited features after an app has already been approved in the App Store. Wyden’s office insists that the company should review apps not only during the initial assessment but also afterward.

Regarding Meta, the senators pointed to advertisements for such services on Facebook and Instagram and said that the company continues to profit from such ads. In September, the Tech Transparency Project found 332 paid advertisements on Facebook and Instagram containing child sexual abuse material. European nonprofit organization AIForensics also found that some apps that concealed such features from Apple and Google openly advertised the ability to create sexual deepfakes on Meta platforms.

Meta said it bans child sexual abuse material and advertisements for apps used to digitally “undress” people, while violators use misleading names, neutral-looking ads and links to Apple and Google stores. The company also reported removing 92 million sexual advertisements.

According to UNICEF, at the beginning of 2026, at least 1.2 million children in 11 countries reported becoming victims of the creation or distribution of nude images without their consent. Wyden said Congress would have to intervene if technology companies do not strengthen measures against apps specifically designed to cause harm.

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