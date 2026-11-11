In the United States, 12 senators have called on congressional leadership to remove from the draft National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2027 three provisions on expanding defense technology and intelligence cooperation with Israel. The lawmakers believe these provisions could limit the US administration’s ability to make independent decisions in the field of national security.

This was stated in a November 10 letter signed by 11 Democratic senators and independent Senator Bernie Sanders, the Jerusalem Post reports. The appeal was addressed to the leaders of both chambers of Congress, including Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Cooperation in technology

The senators opposed Section 1217 in the version of the bill prepared by the Senate Armed Services Committee and Section 219 in the document approved by the House of Representatives. These provisions provide for the creation of a US-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative to accelerate technology sharing, joint weapons production, and research.

The initiative would cover biotechnology, quantum technologies, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and cyber operations. The letter’s authors said such arrangements could give Israel greater influence over US weapons systems and technologies, as well as create a long-term dependence of the US defense industry on Israeli technologies.

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The lawmakers also criticized the transition in bilateral relations proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from a military aid model to a partnership model. In their view, this could shift defense cooperation into less transparent mechanisms.

Intelligence sharing

Separately, the senators asked for Section 618 to be removed from the Intelligence Authorization Act for fiscal year 2027, which is planned to be included in the final version of the defense act. According to them, this provision would require the executive branch to expand intelligence sharing with the government of Israel and would not allow it to suspend, reduce, or significantly limit it.

The letter states that this could deprive the president of the ability to restrict the transfer of sensitive information when necessary to protect US national security. The senators also cited reports of counterintelligence risks associated with Israel and said that the US Defense Intelligence Agency had raised its assessment of such risk to the highest level.

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